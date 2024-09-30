Flooding toll in Nepal reaches 193 as recovery work is stepped up

The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal has reached 193 while recovery and rescue work has been stepped up

7 minutes ago
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The number of people killed by flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall over the weekend in Nepal has reached 193 while recovery and rescue work has been stepped up, officials said Monday.

A police statement said there were 31 people who were still reported missing and 96 people were injured across the Himalayan nation.

Many of the deaths were in the capital Kathmandu which got heavy rainfall and much of southern part of the city was flooded. At least three buses headed to Kathmandu and stuck in traffic jam on a highway were buried by a landslide that killed three dozen people.

Weather improved on Sunday and Monday, allowing rescue and recovery work.

