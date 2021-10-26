Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast

Wind gusts as high as 75 mph were forecast on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod, with sustained winds as high as 45 mph. The National Weather Service warned that waves off the state’s coast could reach 19 feet.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority suspended its ferry service Tuesday and Wednesday. In Salem, which hosts one of the nation’s largest Halloween festivals through October, the town canceled ferry service to Boston, urging visitors to take a commuter train instead.

The early nor’easter arrives before many trees have shed their leaves for the winter, raising the risk for power outages as branches weighed down by wet leaves come in contact with transmission lines. Eversource, a power company that serves Connecticut and other New England states, warned widespread outages were possible through Wednesday.

The storm has already disrupted some flights, and federal officials warned about possible delays or cancellations across the region.

Seven flights were diverted from New York City’s airports to Albany on Monday night because of heavy rain, according to officials at Albany International Airport. All but one of the flights had left Albany by early Tuesday.

In the waters off New York's Long Island, the U.S. Coast Guard and local police searched Tuesday for a kayaker who did not return from a trip Monday night. He left a few hours before heavy rain started falling.

The storm arrives just weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated the Northeast and caused deadly flooding. At least 50 people from Virginia to Connecticut died as rainwater trapped cars on submerged waterways and flooded subway stations and basements.

Caption Pedestrians make their way across Delancey Street as rain falls, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch is in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption A cyclist is framed by the Brooklyn Bridge as he rides during a break in the heavy rain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch is in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption A pedestrian and cyclist make their way over the Williamsburg bridge in a heavy downpour of rain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch is in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption Pedestrians make their way across East Broadway during a break in the heavy rain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in New York. A flash flood watch is in effect as a nor'easter moves through the New York metro area. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption Pedestrians make their way through a rainy and foggy New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Brad White, of Marshfield, Mass., pulls on his 33-foot vessel White Cap to test securing lines, at Mill Wharf Marina, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Scituate, Mass. Authorities say a powerful autumn storm is bearing down on southern New England, packing potentially damaging winds and threatening to dump as much as six inches of rain in some areas from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, Oct. 27. White, a licensed captain, who has been sailing out of Scituate for over 50 years, operates a service called New England Burials At Sea LLC, that provides ash scattering and full body burials at sea. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Caption Brad White, of Marshfield, Mass., secures lines for his 33-foot vessel White Cap, at Mill Wharf Marina, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Scituate, Mass. Authorities say a powerful autumn storm is bearing down on southern New England, packing potentially damaging winds and threatening to dump as much as six inches of rain in some areas from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, Oct. 27. White, a licensed captain, who has been sailing out of Scituate for over 50 years, operates a service called New England Burials At Sea LLC, that provides ash scattering and full body burials at sea. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Caption Pedestrians make their way through a rainy and foggy New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig