Flooding in central China turns streets to rivers, kills 12

Stranded people were spending the night in their workplaces or checked into hotels.

Wang Guirong, a 56-year-old restaurant manager, said she planned to sleep on the couch in her restaurant after being told there was no power in her neighborhood. The State Grid Zhengzhou Power Supply Co. said a downtown substation was forced to shut down because of the rain.

“I have lived in Zhengzhou all my life and have never seen such a heavy rainstorm as today,” Wang said.

China experiences regular flooding during the summer, but the growth of cities and conversion of farmland into subdivisions has raised the impact of such events.

People move through flood water after a heavy downpour in Zhengzhou city, central China's Henan province on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water and thousands of residents having to be relocated. (Chinatopix Via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Heavy downpour in Zhengzhou city, central China's Henan province on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Heavy flooding has hit central China following unusually heavy rains, with the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water. (Chinatopix Via AP) Credit: yuanxiaoqiang Credit: yuanxiaoqiang

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, vehicles pass through floodwaters in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan Province on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. At least a dozen people died in severe flooding Tuesday in a Chinese provincial capital that trapped people in subways and schools, washed away vehicles and stranded people in their workplaces overnight. (Zhu Xiang/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhu Xiang Credit: Zhu Xiang