Flock, Dukurs wrap up skeleton World Cup overall titles

Flock was second in the women’s skeleton World Cup season finale, more than good enough to give her the points crown. Flock also won the seasonlong title in 2014-15.

Russia’s Elena Nikitina won the race, followed by Flock and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands. Katie Uhlaender was 13th for the U.S., with Kendall Wesenberg 15th and Sara Roderick 16th in her World Cup debut.