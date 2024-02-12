Floats at Germany's Carnival parades satirize leading political figures

Every year, floats address current national and global political issues with biting sarcasm.

This year, a larger-than-life Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy progressed through the streets of Cologne with a sign reading "To be or NATO be." Zelenskyy wants Ukraine to be able to join the Western military alliance.

In Duesseldorf, a float depicted Trump stabbing a Ukrainian soldier in the back — a reference to opposition among Republicans to aid for Ukraine. Another had the ex-president and 2024 presidential candidate carrying scissors and a U.S. flag cut into the shape of a swastika.

In Mainz, a "Barbies and Ken" pink car float featured Russian President Vladimir Putin behind the co-leaders of two German political parties, the far-right Alternative for Germany and the new Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, that criticize sanctions against Russia and oppose weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

The war between Israel and Hamas was also a theme. A float in Duesseldorf depicted a figure in military garb labeled "Hamas" pushing what appeared to be a family toward an Israeli tank.

Germany's unpopular government came in for lampooning, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz portrayed as a sloth and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as an elephant in a porcelain shop, the German equivalent of a bull in a china shop.

