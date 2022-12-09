Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

The Michigan attorney general's office has desperately tried to keep the cases alive but so far has lost at every turn. Prosecutors have argued that the indictments could simply be turned into common criminal complaints in district court, but Behm and another judge have rejected that approach.

Flint's water became tainted with lead after city managers appointed by Snyder began using the Flint River in 2014 to save money while a new pipeline to Lake Huron was built. The water wasn't treated to reduce its corrosive qualities, causing lead to break off from old pipes and contaminate the system for more than a year.

The water switch has also been blamed for nine deaths linked to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez