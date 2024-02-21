Flint man becomes first person charged under Michigan's new gun storage law

This law "went into effect one week ago today,” Leyton said at a news conference announcing charges against the man. “This incident occurred the very next day.”

The man faces charges including first-degree child abuse, a felony violation of Michigan’s gun storage law, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and lying to a police officer in a violent crime investigation.

Flint police learned of the shooting after the man took the girl to a hospital. They found two guns in the bedroom of the man's home: the revolver and a semiautomatic pistol. Both were unsecured and loaded. Police said they found no gun locks or safes in the bedroom.

