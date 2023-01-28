Flights canceled as UK airline Flybe sinks into bankruptcy

Flybe returned to the skies less than 12 months ago with a plan to operate up to 530 flights per week across 23 routes. Its business and assets were purchased in April 2021 by Thyme Opco, which is linked to U.S. hedge fund Cyrus Capital.

The U.K. government said that its immediate priority would be to support anyone trying to get home and those who have lost their jobs.

“This remains a challenging environment for airlines, both old and new, as they recover from the pandemic, and we understand the impact this will have on Flybe’s passengers and staff," it said.

“The Civil Aviation Authority is providing advice to passengers to help them make their journeys as smoothly and affordably as possible.

It added that most of Flybe's destinations were within the U.K., so alternative means of transport were available.