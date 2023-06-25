X

Flights at Reagan National, Dulles airports resume after being halted by air traffic control woes

Nation & World
Updated 11 minutes ago
Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D

WASHNGTON (AP) — Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said on Twitter that the operations at Reagan National and Dulles international airports have restarted after repairs to a communications system were made at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility.

While the repairs were underway, departures from National and Dulles international airports were subjected to a ground stop, the FAA said.

In Other News
1
Ruoning Yin wins Women's PGA Championship, becomes 2nd woman from China...
2
Florida sets College World Series record for runs with 24-4 win over...
3
Keegan Bradley wins Travelers Championship, breaks tournament record by...
4
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine...
5
LGBTQ+ Pride Month reaches its grand crescendo on city streets from New...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top