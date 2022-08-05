Flash floods strand 1K people in Death Valley National Park

The park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches (4.3 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area, which park officials in a statement said represented “nearly an entire year’s worth of rain in one morning.” The park’s average annual rainfall is 1.9 inches (4.8 centimeters).

About 60 vehicles were buried in debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stranded, park officials said. The California Department of Transportation estimated it would take four to six hours to open a road that would allow park visitors to leave.