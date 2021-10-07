Flash flooding prompts rescues, covers roads in Alabama

To the south, in Baldwin County, as much as 250,000 gallons (946,353 liters) of waste water overflowed from sewage systems along Mobile Bay, officials said.

With rainfall totals already ranging from 2 inches (5 centimeters) to as much 6 inches across the state this week, forecasters said another 3 inches (8 centimeters) of rain was possible, with the heaviest rains to the north.

Severe storms and a few isolated tornadoes from a slow-moving low pressure system were a threat, mainly in the afternoon, forecasters said. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for northeastern Alabama, northwestern Georgia and southern Tennessee.

A flash flood watch covered most of Alabama and north Georgia, and forecasters issued flood warnings near a few rising creeks and rivers.

Rains should end by late Thursday as storms move eastward, forecasters said.