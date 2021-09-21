Flames pour from section of Superdome roof in New Orleans

A photo posted on the city’s emergency management Twitter feed showed firefighters in the trench that separates the Superdome roof from an outer wall as they sprayed down the fire-blackened walls.

ASM Global manages the Superdome. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

The NFL’s New Orleans Saints have regularly played home games at the venue, often drawing capacity crowds. The Superdome also has been the site of seven Super Bowls in recent decades, and is also used for concerts, college football and other events.

The next Saints home game at the Superdome is scheduled for Oct. 3 when the team faces the New York Giants. The team’s final preseason home game slated for Aug. 28 was canceled due to impending Hurricane Ida, which made landfall the next day. Since the storm, the team has been practicing in the Dallas area. The team's Sept. 12 game against the Green Bay Packers was moved to Jacksonville, Florida, out of concerns for the city’s wider infrastructure and Dome staff although the Dome itself was not damaged during Ida.

Caption This photo provided by NOLA Ready shows firefighters putting out a fire on the roof of New Orleans' Superdome on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 in New Orleans. The New Orleans Fire Department says it responded to a fire about 1 p.m. Tuesday on the roof. A short time later it appeared under control. (NOLA Ready via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited