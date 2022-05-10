Flames get even in series with 4-1 win over Stars in Game 4

Calgary had failed to convert on 13 consecutive power-play attempts before that, including two earlier in the game, since scoring five seconds into their first power play of the series. That was five minutes into Game 1, and the only goal in that 1-0 win.

Before Calgary had a two-man advantage, that power play opened on a split save by Oettinger, who had his right leg fully extended against the post when he pushed away a shot by Anderson.

The Stars have also struggled on the power play, going 0 for 4 with a man advantage in Game 4 before Tyler Seguin scored with 4:57 left to get the Stars within 3-1.

Oettinger has faced plenty of shots in his first four NHL playoff starts. He had 25 saves in the opener, 29 in his shutout win and then 39 more in Game 3.

Midway through the first period Monday, after being peppered with a sequence of shots and unable to secure a loose puck, Oettinger made a impressive save when he reached back while falling down to snag the puck with his glove to deny Tyler Toffoli.

That was only a couple of minutes after Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen hit the crossbar with a shot.

Caption Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates with defenseman Rasmus Andersson, right, following Andersson's goal in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Calgary Flames center Trevor Lewis (22) and Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) look for the puck behind goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot by Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) blocks a shot by Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) as defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) reaches in fro the right in the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) chase after a loose puck in front of goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot by Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) celebrates with teammates after his goal in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Caption Calgary Flames players celebrate a goal by Elias Lindholm behind Dallas Stars left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)