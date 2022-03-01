Flagler, Akinjo lead No. 3 Baylor past No. 21 Texas 68-61

Baylor held Texas scoreless for nearly five minutes in building the lead.

Bishop and Marcus Carr each scored 13 points to lead Texas.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears shot up the rankings from No. 10 to No. 3 after last week's Nos. 1-6 all lost on Saturday. Now it's all about how the defending national champions finish the regular season and perform in the Big 12 Tournament if they hope to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That could include a possible path to the Final Four through the San Antonio regional, just a 3-hour drive from their campus.

Texas: The Longhorns are leaving the Erwin Center after this season for the new $340 million Moody Center being built on campus now. Texas is 549-143 all-time in the building nicknamed “The Drum.” The new arena will be cozier, with basketball seating at about 10,000 compared to the Erwin Center's 16,450.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Iowa State on Saturday.

Texas plays at No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

Caption Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) gets possession of the ball next to Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption Baylor guard Kendall Brown, right, shoots over Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Caption Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) reaches for a rebound against Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan, left, and guard Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)