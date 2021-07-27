Five swimming events to be decided on Day 5 of Olympics

A silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle slowed her pursuit.

Caeleb Dressel, who already has one gold in Tokyo, goes for a second in the men's 100 meter freestyle. Medals will also be awarded in the men’s 800 meter freestyle, men’s 200 meter breaststroke and women’s 200 meter butterfly. Coverage of the swimming finals begins at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.

DIVING

The American men's divers begin competition with the 3-meter synchronized springboard final.

Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco won silver at the Rio Games and seek their first gold in Tokyo.

Capobianco is also entered in the men's individual 3-meter springboard later in the week. The synchronized springboard final airs live at 2 a.m. on USA Network with an encore in primetime on NBC.

MEN'S GYMNASTICS

Two nights after a thrilling men’s gymnastics team final that turned into a three-way duel between Russia, Japan and China, the three superpowers will square off again in the all-around final.

The Russians edged the Japanese for gold in the team event behind 2019 world champion Nikita Nagornyy. Nagornyy and teammate Artur Dalaloyan will face off against rising Japanese star Daiki Hashimoto with individual gold on the line.

The 19-year-old Hashimoto posted the best score in qualifying. China’s Sun Wei and Xiao Ruoteng also figure to be in the mix for a medal. The competition will be part of NBC's primetime coverage.

ROWING

The first medal events at the Sea Forest Waterway will be held after rowing was rescheduled a day because of bad weather.

The U.S. team of Gevvie Stone and Kristi Wagner will race in the women’s double sculls final. Stone, a three-time Olympian and 2016 silver medalist in single sculls, came out of retirement and put off finishing her medical residency for nearly three years to pursue another Olympic medal. The final will be her last race.

Two-time Olympian Anders Weiss leads the U.S. in the final of the men’s four. The events will be aired live on CNBC at 8 p.m. with additional coverage of the BMX racing quarterfinals and the fencing women’s team foil semifinals.

FOR THE LATE CROWD

USA Network has a full slate of events running until 2 a.m. that includes five live events.

Both the men's and women's U.S. beach volleyball teams compete, with Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil facing Kenya and Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena up against Argentina in pool play.

The U.S. men's water polo team plays Italy, and the qualifying round of women's rugby continues live. The women's semifinal in table tennis will also be featured.

A replay of the U.S. men's basketball game against Iran will air on NBCSN.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caeleb Dressel of the United States stands on the start blocks for his heat of the men's 100-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader