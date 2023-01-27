Fitch ups Greece's rating to a notch below investment grade

In a report issued Friday, Fitch estimates that Greece's deficit will shrink to 1.8% of its gross domestic product in 2024 from an estimated 3.8% last year.

“There is some uncertainty around fiscal policies after the upcoming legislative elections but the risks are mitigated by a broad commitment to and a recent track record of fiscal prudence,” Fitch said. Greece's outlook is stable, Fitch said in raising its rating on the country's debt to BB+ from BB.