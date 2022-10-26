BreakingNews
2 dead, 2 others hurt in Hamilton shooting
journal-news logo
X

Fisherman plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie have pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.

Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. Their attorneys declined to comment about the case after the hearing.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor James Gutierrez also declined to comment, referring questions to a spokesperson.

The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them.

An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.

Runyan and Cominsky were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

Both were released Wednesday on personal bonds of $2,500.

The first place prize in the tournament totaled around $28,000.

In Other News
1
Judge orders Meadows to testify in Georgia election probe
2
French electronic music pioneer Jarre shows no fatigue at 74
3
Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
4
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
5
Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phils, Wheeler Game 2
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top