FirstEnergy agrees to $306M refund to Ohio customers

"This massive settlement is a tremendous victory for NOPEC’s half a million electric customers that rightfully puts money back into their pockets and holds utilities accountable,” said NOPEC Executive Director Chuck Keiper.

The Ohio Energy Group, which represents large industrial and commercial customers, also played a role in reaching the settlement.

The case began with the Consumers' Counsel appealing a decision by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that the FirstEnergy companies did not earn significantly excessive profits between 2017 and 2019. As regulated companies responsible for keeping the lights on, they are allowed to make money, but are not permitted to earn significantly excessive profits.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in December 2020 that FirstEnergy companies could not exclude revenue from a customer charge for electric grid modernization in calculating profits.

FirstEnergy President and CEO Steven Strah said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday that settlement talks began in August. Strah said the settlement "is truly in the best interests of all our Ohio customers.”

FirstEnergy in July agreed to pay $230 million in penalties to avoid federal prosecution for having secretly funded a $60 million bribery scheme to win a legislative bailout in 2019 for two nuclear plants operated at the time by a wholly-owned subsidiary.