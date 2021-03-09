First whooping crane hatched at foundation in Wisconsin dies

Foundation officials said the crane, named Gee Whiz, died on Feb. 24 of natural causes. He was 38 years and nine months old. A whooping crane's average life expectancy in captivity is about 25 years. The oldest crane in captivity died at age 46, according to the foundation.

Gee Whiz was conceived through artificial insemination using semen from the U.S. Geological Survey's Patuxent Wildlife Research Center in Maryland. He was named after George Gee, who worked at Patuxent and collected the semen.