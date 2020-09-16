First two longlists announced for National Book Awards

The lists were announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards and will reveal nominees for poetry, nonfiction and fiction later in the week.

In young people's literature, selections included Evette Dionne's “Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box” and John Rocco's “How We Got to the Moon.” Other nominees include “When Stars are Scattered,” by Victoria Jamieson and Omar Mohamed, based on Mohamed's experiences as a refugee in Kenya; and two books feature stories in verse: Eric Gansworth's “Apple (Skin to the Core)” and Candice Iloh's “Every Body Looking.”