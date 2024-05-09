First shipment of aid to the US-built floating pier in Gaza departs from Cyprus

A shipment of humanitarian aid has left a port in Cyprus and is on its way to the U

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
X

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A shipment of humanitarian aid has left a port in Cyprus and is on its way to the U.S-built pier in Gaza, the first delivery to the newly built ramp, Cyprus’ foreign minister said Thursday.

The U.S. vessel, loaded with much needed humanitarian assistance, departed from the Larnaca port with the aim of transferring as much aid to Gaza as possible through the maritime corridor, said Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

The trip comes some two months after U.S. President Joe Biden gave the order to build the large floating platform several miles off the Gaza coast that will be the launching pad for deliveries.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Passengers and crew safely evacuated after Boeing 737 plane's tire...
2
The Latest | Stormy Daniels to return to the stand for more questioning...
3
Holy Year or holy mess, Vatican and Rome begin dash to 2025 Jubilee...
4
Guns are being stolen from cars at triple the rate they were 10 years...
5
Guns are being stolen from cars at triple the rate they were 10 years...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top