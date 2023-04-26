First Republic Bank rout; unable to shake depositor anxiety

Citi analyst downgraded First Republic on Wednesday, saying in a note to clients that there's still a large level of uncertainty in outcomes and expected losses beyond the next year.

“The high cost of its borrowings relative to its earning assets puts it under-water and likely generates losses until it can right-size the balance sheet,” he wrote.

First Republic’s stock closed down 49% at $8.10 on Tuesday, a fraction of the price it was a year ago when it traded for roughly $170 a share.

First Republic reported first-quarter results Monday that showed it had $173.5 billion in deposits before Silicon Valley Bank failed on March 9. On April 21, it had deposits of $102.7 billion, which included the $30 billion the big banks deposited. It said since late March, its deposits have been relatively stable.

The bank's shares, which cost close to $150 apiece in February, traded for around $6 in afternoon trading Wednesday.

Elsewhere, shares of other regional banks were mostly higher. PacWest Bancorp's stock surged more than 14% after the bank reported that its total deposits increased. PacWest said Tuesday that total deposits rose $1.1 billion to $28.2 billion as of March 31 compared with its most recent update of $27.1 billion as of March 20. Deposit balances further increased approximately $700 million as of Monday.

