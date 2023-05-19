First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race

Five horses were scratched in the days and hours leading up to the Derby, including favorite Forte, when Kentucky racing officials expressed concern about a bruised right front foot. Forte landed on the state's vet list, grounding him from racing for at least 14 days and trainer Todd Pletcher was suspended 10 days for Forte failing a postrace drug test in New York in September.

Racing officials who own and operate tracks in Maryland have increased testing and veterinary review procedures for horses running in the Preakness and other top stakes races this weekend at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as preventative measures to limit injuries. That includes multiple independent doctors examining horses, with each one needing to be cleared before racing.

Seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the days leading up and on Derby day, and an eighth died the following week, putting the sport in a familiar negative spotlight when a cluster of fatalities happens, especially during Triple Crown season.

