First lady urges kindness during holiday clouded by pandemic

During an appearance Tuesday at the Marine Toys for Tots annual toy drive, the first lady noted that many people won't spend time with loved ones during the holidays because of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 285,000 Americans and sickened over 15 million in the U.S.

“This year more than ever, it is important for us to all remember to be kind this holiday season,” she said, adding that “small acts of kindness,” like calling friends and neighbors or delivering homemade holiday cards to nursing homes, "can go a long way in spreading cheer and helping those struggling with change."