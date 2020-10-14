First lady: Son Barron was positive for COVID, now negative

He tested negative and she was relieved, but kept thinking about what would happen the next day and the day after that.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” she said in a lengthy note released on social media.

She said Barron is a “strong teenager” who exhibited no symptoms. Sounding a bit like the president, she said she was “glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”

She said her son has since tested negative.

The first lady has guarded the privacy of her teenage son. She did not explain why his positive diagnosis was not made public earlier.

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, walk off of Marine One and head toward Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, Barron Trump right, stands with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci