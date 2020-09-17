First lady promotes Trump's approach to opioid crisis in NH

The first lady wore a face mask for the entirety of her appearance at the hospital. The tour included a roundtable discussion with Carroll and hospital officials, and a tour of the hospital’s Simulation Center, which included activities designed to help provide comfort to babies born after being exposed to drugs in the womb.

Carroll said the administration’s goal is to “reduce the supply of drugs on the street, to try to give these people a chance to put their hand up and say ‘I’m here.'”

Melania Trump also delivered 20 fleece “Be Best” blankets to the hospital’s special case nursery.

The opioid crisis has hit New Hampshire hard. The state had nearly 36 drug overdose deaths per 100,000 residents in 2018. That was one of the six highest rates in the country.

The first lady also made a stop at the Manchester Fire Department Central Station, where she and the president visited in 2018.

