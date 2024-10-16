First Italian ship with 16 intercepted migrants docks at Albanian port to process asylum request

Last week Italy formally opened two centers in Albania where it plans to process thousands of asylum-seekers outside its borders.

Under a five-year deal signed last November by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian counterpart, Edi Rama, up to 3,000 migrants picked up by the Italian coast guard in international waters each month will be sheltered in Albania.

The controversial agreement to outsource the housing of asylum-seekers to a non-EU member country has been hailed by some countries that, like Italy, are suffering a heavy burden of refugees.

But it has been slammed by human rights groups as setting a dangerous precedent.

