First Black congressman honored amid calls for justice

“If Joseph Rainey could accomplish so much during his time, then certainly you can be the ones to get the people’s work done," his great-granddaughter told the small audience, which included lawmakers. “As we honor this man, please let us remember what he stood for, what he put his life in danger for and why his legacy endures today."

The modest room now bearing Rainey's name is on the first floor of the Capitol and was used by the House Committee on Indian Affairs, on which he served. A plaque in his honor was placed outside the room.

It's currently used by aides to House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who said of Rainey, “He didn’t just come up here to hold the title. He came up here to make a difference, and make a difference he did."

Never formally educated, Rainey was forced to help build Confederate fortifications around Charleston, South Carolina, and to work aboard a blockage-running ship.

He escaped to the British island colony of Bermuda and returned to South Carolina in 1866, where he helped found the state's Republican Party. He was elected to Congress and sworn into office in December 1870, replacing a lawmaker who had resigned.

Reelected four times and serving during Reconstruction, Rainey's first major speech came in April 1871 in support of the Ku Klux Klan Act, which expanded federal law enforcement powers in the South. He served with 13 other African-American lawmakers during Reconstruction, all of them Republicans.

The Constitution, Rainey said, was written to protect “the humblest citizen, without regard to rank, creed, or color.” President Ulysses Grant signed the legislation into law days later.

Rainey received death threats from the Klan in 1871, including a letter written in red ink to him and other Black officials that he provided to a newspaper that said, "Your doom is sealed in blood.” He was an advocate for rights for working people, immigrants, former slaves and supported self-government for Native American tribes.

In 1874, Rainey became the first Black to preside over the House when he oversaw a debate on a spending bill for Native American reservations. The Springfield Republican, a Massachusetts newspaper, contrasted Rainey's appearance with “the days when men of Mr. Rainey’s race were sold under the hammer within bowshot of the Capitol.”

Rainey died of natural causes in 1887, a few months after contracting malaria. He was 55.

According to the Senate website, Hiram Revels became the first Black senator when he was sworn into office in February 1870, months before Rainey's arrival.

GOP Rep. Tom Rice, whose South Carolina district includes the town of Georgetown where Rainey was from, said his grandparents lived just blocks from Rainey's house. “Can you imagine the pressure that he felt and the obstacles that he had to overcome,” Rice said.

In a moment of bipartisan comradery rare these days, Rice said he'd proposed a bill naming a local post office after Rainey that wouldn't have succeeded without Clyburn's support.

Standing behind Rice, Clyburn deadpanned, “That's correct.”

Caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., departs after addressing reporters during a news conference to unveil the Joseph H. Rainey Room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Rainey born into slavery in 1832. Rainey was elected to Congress representing South Carolina and sworn into office in 1870, becoming the first Black member of the House of Representatives. From left, House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R.La., House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Pelosi. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Credit: Greg Nash

Caption House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., addresses reporters during a news conference to unveil the Joseph H. Rainey Room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Rainey born into slavery in 1832. Rainey was elected to Congress representing South Carolina and sworn into office in 1870, becoming the first Black member of the House of Representatives. From left, Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., Joseph H. Rainey's great-granddaughter Lorna Rainey, House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R.La., Pelosi, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP) Credit: Greg Nash