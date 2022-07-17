Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar

In Spain the second heat wave of the summer has kept highs above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many areas. According to Spain’s Carlos III Institute, which records temperature-related fatalities daily, 237 deaths were attributed to high temperatures from July 10-14. That was compared with 25 temperature-related deaths the previous five days.

In France, the fire in La Teste-de-Buch near the Atlantic coast has forced 10,000 people to flee. The Gironde regional government said on Sunday that “the situation remains unfavorable” due to gusting winds that, combined with hot and dry conditions, have fanned more flare-ups overnight.

A second fire near the town of Landiras, south of a valley of Bordeaux vineyards, has forced authorities to evacuate 4,100 people this week, including some 1,900 on Saturday. Authorities said that one flank has been brought under control by the dumping of white sand along a two-kilometer (1.2-mile) stretch. Another flank, however, remains unchecked.

Some of the most worrisome blazes in Spain are concentrated in the western regions of Extremadura and Castilla y León. Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced a joint command that will take over coordinating the efforts to battle the fires that are active in the adjoining regions.

Firefighters have been unable to stop the advance of a fire that broke out near the city of Cáceres that is threatening the Monfragüe National Park and has kept 200 people from returning to their homes.

Another fire in southern Spain near the city of Malaga has forced the evacuation of a further 2,500 people. There are more fires near the central city of Ávila, in northwest Galicia, among other areas.

Hungary, Croatia and the Greek island of Crete have also fought wildfires this week, as have Morocco and California.

The scorching temperatures have reached as far north as Britain, where its weather agency has issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England may reach 40 C (104 F) for the first time.

That will still be relatively bearable compared with the 47 C (117 F) recorded in Portugal’s northern town of Pinhao on Wednesday, establishing a new national record.

Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022 . Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe in recent days. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter fighting a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022 . Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe in recent days. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Saturday July 16, 2022 . Strong winds and hot, dry weather are frustrating French firefighters' efforts to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region Saturday for a fifth straight day, one of several scorching Europe in recent days. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Wildfires continue to spread across Spain as firefighters work to bring them under control. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) Credit: Gregorio Marrero

A helicopter launches water as a wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Wildfires continue to spread across Spain as firefighters work to bring them under control. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) Credit: Gregorio Marrero

Wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Wildfires continue to spread across Spain as firefighters work to bring them under control. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) Credit: Gregorio Marrero

Police block the access road as wildfire advances near a residential area in Alhaurin de la Torre, Malaga, Spain, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Wildfires continue to spread across Spain as firefighters work to bring them under control. (AP Photo/Gregorio Marrero) Credit: Gregorio Marrero