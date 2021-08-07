Fires rampage through forests in Greece, thousands evacuated

“It’s a biblical catastrophe. We’re talking about three-quarters of the municipality,” Drakoulakou said, pleading for more support from water-dropping aircraft.

The multiple fierce fires have stretched Greece’s firefighting forces have been stretched to the limit. The government appealed for help through the European Union’s emergency support system. Firefighters and aircraft have arrived from France, Ukraine, Cyprus, Croatia, Sweden and Israel, with more expected to arrive Saturday from Romania and Switzerland.

Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias, speaking during a Friday evening briefing, said firefighters faced “exceptionally dangerous, unprecedented conditions” as they battled 154 wildfires this week, with 64 still burning into the night.

“Over the past few days, we have been facing a situation without precedent in our country, in the intensity and wide distribution of the wildfires, and the new outbreaks all over (Greece),” he said. “I want to assure you that all forces available are taking part in the fight.”

The country has been baked by its most protracted heat wave in three decades, with temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Temperatures eased Friday, but winds picked up, further exacerbating the situation.

Evacuation orders for villages and neighborhoods have been constant, sent by push alerts to mobile phones in affected areas, while police and firefighters have gone door-to-door urging people to leave homes in the path of the flames.

On Friday, shifting winds and new flashpoints caused the blazes to the north of Athens and on Evia to repeatedly change direction, in some cases returning to threaten areas that had narrowly escaped destruction earlier in the week.

After burning through forests and houses towards Lake Marathon, the capital’s main water reservoir, a branch of the fire moved into the Mount Parnitha national park. The park, one of the last remaining substantial forests near Athens, still bears deep scars from wildfires in 2007.

The 38-year-old volunteer firefighter who was killed died of head injuries Friday after being struck by a falling electricity pole in an area north of the capital, officials said. At least 20 people have required treatment nationwide, including two firefighters hospitalized in intensive care.

The causes of the fires are under investigation. Hardalias said three people were arrested Friday — in the greater Athens area, central and southern Greece — on suspicion of starting blazes, in two cases intentionally. Police said the suspect detained north of Athens had allegedly lit fires at three separate spots in the area ravaged by the large blaze, which first broke out Tuesday.

Greek and European officials also have blamed climate change for a large number of summer fires burning through southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

In Italy, firefighters battling a wildfire in Reggio Calabria province found the bodies of a man and a woman in an olive grove. Italian news agency LaPresse said the two died of smoke inhalation.

Massive fires also have been burning across Siberia in Russia's north for weeks, while hot, bone-dry, gusty weather has also fueled devastating wildfires in California.

____

Becatoros reported from Argostoli, Greece.

A boy moves mules to a farm during the evacuation of Kochyli beach near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Wildfires raged uncontrolled through Greece and Turkey for yet another day Friday, forcing thousands to flee by land and sea, and killing a volunteer firefighter on the fringes of Athens in a huge forest blaze that threatened the Greek capital's most important national park. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

A firefighter tries to extinguish a fire as volunteers hold the water hose in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A man throws water from a swimming pool as the fire approaches his house in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Smoke spreads over Parnitha mountain during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles), northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

A ferry approaches Kochyli beach to evacuate people near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

People embark a ferry during an evacuation from Kochyli beach as wildfire approaches near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

A volunteer works to extinguish a fire in Yatagan of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Credit: Ismail Coskun Credit: Ismail Coskun

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Yatagan of the Mugla province, Turkey, Friday Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, as a protracted heat wave turned forests into tinderboxes that threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Credit: Ismail Coskun Credit: Ismail Coskun

Smoke spreads over Parnitha mountain during a wildfire in Ippokratios Politia village, about 35 kilometres (21 miles), northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

A volunteer, left, walks through smoke of a fire during a wildfire in Agios Stefanos, in northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that left one person dead. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Firefighters operate in Agios Stefanos, northern Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thousands of people fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece and Turkey on Friday, including a major blaze just north of the Greek capital of Athens that claimed one life, as a protracted heat wave left forests tinder-dry and flames threatened populated areas and electricity installations. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias