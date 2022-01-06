Firefighters finally leave South Africa Parliament complex

A man suspected of starting Sunday's fire was arrested and has appeared in court on charges of housebreaking, theft, arson and contravention of a South African security law that restricts access to government buildings. The suspect also was in possession of an explosive device, prosecutors said.

Authorities declined to speculate on the man's possible motives and have said it's too early to say if the fire was an intentional attack on the seat of South Africa's democracy. He was kept in custody ahead of a bail hearing.