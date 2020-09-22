Firefighter who died in blaze was on elite Hotshot crew

“He always had my back,” Herrera said. “I mean, to lose such a good man, not just a firefighter, but he was a good person, and I'm going to miss him terribly.”

The U.S. Hotshots Association posted a photo of a belt buckle on social media after Morton’s death, writing: “Rest easy brother, may the wind be at your back.”

Hotshots, according to the Forest Service, are highly skilled hand crews and often assigned to work on the most challenging parts of wildfires. They must meet stringent standards for physical fitness and training.

Toni Atkins, president pro tempore of the California Senate said, “San Diego, and the state, lost a true hero last week.”

Patrick Gaines, who served on a Wyoming Hotshot crew in the 1990s, said the work is not for people that hold desk jobs during the week.

“This is arduous. It’s serious." he said. “It’s very strenuous. It’s very demanding — not just physically, but mentally.”

Morton died Thursday while fighting the El Dorado fire some 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. On Tuesday, it had burned more than 22,000 acres and was 60% contained. It was sparked when a couple used a device that was supposed to emit blue or pink smoke to reveal their baby's gender.

Fire officials said the couple fired off the device in a field and it ignited grasses and quickly spread with sweltering temperatures, low humidity and a stiff breeze. The couple tried to put out the flames but couldn't and called 911.

It was one of more than two dozen fires in the state.

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed this report.

This photo provided by the family via the U.S. Forest Service shows Charles Morton, a squad boss with the Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Crew of the San Bernardino National Forest, in San Bernardino, Calif. Morton died Sept. 17, 2020, in San Bernardino National Forest as crews battled the El Dorado Fire about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. (Family Photo/Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

As family and members of the Big Bear Hotshots stand by, U.S. Forest Service pallbearers move the casket of the fallen Big Bear Interagency Hotshot Charles Morton at the Ferrara Colonia Mortuary in Orange, Calif., following a procession from San Bernardino on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Morton died on September 17 while battling the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire Credit: Mark Rightmire

Members of the Big Bear Hotshots are embraced by one of the U.S. Forest Service pallbearers following the procession carrying fallen firefighter Charles Morton, killed while battling a blaze in the mountains east of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, from San Bernardino to the Ferrara Colonial Mortuary in Orange, Calif. Morton, 39, a San Diego native, was a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Forest Service and a squad boss for the Big Bear Interagency Hotshots in San Bernardino National Forest, officials said. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mark Rightmire Credit: Mark Rightmire