Firefighter killed in assisted living home blaze identified

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Officials say a firefighter who was trapped in a blaze that swept through a suburban New York assisted living home has been found dead in the wreckage

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — The body of a firefighter who was trapped in a blaze that swept through a suburban New York assisted living home was found overnight, hours after the fire caused a partial collapse of the building and killed one resident, officials said Wednesday.

The firefighter was identified as Jared Lloyd, a 15-year volunteer with the Spring Valley Fire Department, by Rockland County Executive Ed Day at a news conference Wednesday.

"Jared Lloyd gave his life in service to others. He searched as the building burned determined to rescue anyone who may have been trapped,” Day said. “His loss is devastating. There is no other way to put it. But I will tell you this: his loss and his heroism will never be forgotten.”

The male resident who died was not identified.

The recovery effort was hampered Tuesday by the intense heat of the smoldering wreckage. Officials searched into the night for the missing firefighter, who was last heard from when he issued a mayday call from the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley.

Crews were still at the scene Wednesday morning putting out hot spots and securing the structure while an investigation into the cause of the fire continued.

Thirteen residents were taken area hospitals and one was in critical condition, said Rockland County Fire and Emergency Services Director Chris Kear. Two other firefighters were injured, one was released from the hospital and the other was kept overnight due to high carbon monoxide levels.

The home, which is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City, housed 112 residents, according to its operator.

The operators of the home said in a statement Tuesday that all the survivors had been accounted for and would be placed in a new home.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy at Evergreen Court Home and our hearts and prayers go out to all individuals and families who have been impacted,” the statement read.

Lloyd was among more than 100 volunteer firefighters from departments around the region who responded to the scene and worked to shepherd the residents to safety, officials said.

Kear said Wednesday they had yet to identify the body pulled from the debris, though it was found in the general area of the firefighter's mayday call.

Firefighters continue working a fire, late Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Firefighters work a fire, late Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Firefighters work the scene of a fire, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse earlier in the day. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Firefighters work on the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y.. The fire swept through the suburban Spring Valley, N.Y. assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Firefighters work on the scene of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y.. The fire swept through the suburban Spring Valley, N.Y. assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Firefighters monitor hotspots from a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Firefighters monitor hotspots from a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Firefighters work the scenes of a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and sending two firefighters and multiple residents to hospitals, officials said. A third firefighter was missing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Firefighters work on extinguishing hotspots from a fire that burned down the Evergreen Court Home for Adults, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Spring Valley, N.Y. The fire swept through the suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
In this image taken from video the Evergreen Court Home for Adults is engulfed in flames early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP)
In this image taken from video firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP)
In this image taken from video firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP)
