Fire tears through clubhouse at Oakland Hills golf club

The cause wasn't immediately known.

The club opened in 1916 and has hosted many major golf events, including the 2008 PGA Championship won by Padraig Harrington. In 2004, Team Europe, led by Bernhard Langer, defeated Team USA, led by Hal Sutton, in the Ryder Cup. Tiger Woods played for the Americans.

The club has two golf courses designed by Donald Ross. The South Course reopened last summer following a $12.1 million restoration, with a goal to bring major championships back to Oakland Hills.

The club will host the U.S. Women's Open in 2031 and 2042.

This story has been updated to correct that the club hosted the Ryder Cup in 2004.

