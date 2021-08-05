Fire rages anew near Athens, evacuations in southern Greece

The EU Commissioner for the environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said the fires and extreme weather globally over the summer were a clear signal for the need to address climate change.

“We are fighting some of the worst wildfires we’ve seen in decades. But this summer’s floods, heatwaves and forest fires can become our new normality,” he wrote in a tweet.

“We must ask ourselves: Is this the world we want to live in? We need immediate actions for nature before it’s too late.”

The EU bolstered assistance to fire-stricken countries, sending 40 French firefighters and eight tons of material to help Greece.

Greece’s Civil Protection Agency said the risk of fires across southern Greece would increase further Friday, with windy weather forecast for parts of the country, despite an expected slight dip in temperatures that reached 45 C (113 F) earlier this week. The heat wave was described as Greece’s worst since 1987.

Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said the armed forces would expand their role in fire prevention, with ground patrols, drones, and aircraft over areas vulnerable to wildfires.

Outside Athens, a forest fire that broke out on the northern fringes of the capital Tuesday and damaged or destroyed scores of homes rekindled, triggering fresh evacuations, threatening homes and sending thick smoke over the capital.

The EU Atmosphere Monitoring Service said smoke plumes from the region’s wildfires were clearly visible in satellite images, adding that the estimated intensity of the wildfires in Turkey was at the highest level since records started in 2003.

On the island of Evia, a major fire that broke out Tuesday was ravaging forests, leading to the evacuation of villages and a camping site, sending people fleeing in cars and by sea. More than 160 firefighters, three planes and three helicopters, as well as five ground teams and 57 vehicles, were deployed.

The fires have not caused any deaths or serious injuries. But Greek scientists said the total destruction in just three days this month in Greece exceeded 50% of the average area burned in the country in previous years. An Athens Observatory report said an estimated 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) went up in smoke between Sunday and Wednesday, compared to 10,400 hectares in the whole of last year.

The causes of the Greek wildfires were unclear, but authorities say human error and carelessness are most frequently to blame.

However, arson was suspected in the blaze near ancient Olympia, with officials noting that seven fires broke out in quick succession in the region on Wednesday.

The mayor of the local town of Pyrgos, Panagiotis Antonakopoulos, told Open TV that one person had been spotted moving suspiciously in nearby woodland on a motorbike, stopping every so often and a fire breaking out shortly after his stops. The person, he said, had not yet been arrested.

____

Becatoros reported from Argostoli, Greece. Derek Gatopoulos in Athens and Konstantin Testorides in Skopje, North Macedonia, contributed.

An aircraft operates as police blocks a road during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

An aircraft drops water during a wildfire in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fight elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

An helicopter drops water during a wildfire in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fight elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

An helicopter drops water during a wildfire in ancient Olympia, western Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fight elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

A house is on fire in Rovies village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, late Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Firefighters stop on the road during a wildfire in Rovies village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, late Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

A Russian aircraft operates during a wildfire near ancient Olympia, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Bulldozers open fire break at a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Bulldozers open fire break at a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Firefighters hold a water hose during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Local residents gather at a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Local residents gather at a forest during a wildfire in Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

An helicopter drops water during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Smoke spreads over a beach during a wildfire in Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

Bulldozers open fire break next to a forest during a wildfire near Kechries village on the island of Evia, about 144 kilometers (90 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

A burnt forest during a wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

A local resident watches from his balcony the wildfire in Kourkouloi village on the island of Evia, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave raged overnight and into Thursday in Greece, threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou) Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou Credit: Thodoris Nikolaou

An animal lies dead after a wildfire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

Police and fire block a road as smoke billows from a forest fire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

A view of the burnt forest after a wildfire in Varibobi area, northern Athens, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Forest fires fueled by a protracted heat wave in Greece raged into Thursday, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages as firefighters managed to prevent the flames from reaching the archaeological site at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis