Fire in large Hong Kong residential building kills at least 5 people and injures 27

Firefighters had rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire at 7:53 a.m., authorities said.

Three males and two females were killed, police said.

Local media including the South China Morning Post reported the fire started at a gym on the first floor. The New Lucky House has 200 units and was built in 1964.

Eric Chan, the Chief Secretary for Administration, said he was shocked and saddened by the blaze and told reporters there would be an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP