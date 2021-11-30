Fire in Barcelona kills family of 4, including 2 children

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze after rescuing four more people, who are being treated for smoke inhalation, the Barcelona city hall spokeswoman said. She said that no other people are believed to be trapped inside.

The fire was reported to authorities at 6 a.m. Tuesday, she said. The floor where the family died used to be the offices of a bank, but had been squatted in a practice that some vulnerable families resort to when they are unable to pay for accommodation.