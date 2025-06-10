Parking garage blaze in downtown Nashville prompts some evacuations, no injuries reported

Responding firefighters saw that a ramp between the fourth and fifth floors collapsed and several beams and columns had “significant structural compromise” from spalling damage, which generally includes pieces of concrete breaking off, said Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Kendra Loney.

Fire department investigators and the city's Department of Transportation structural engineering team are now handling the scene. The library was closed Tuesday.

Eli Gilmore, a Nashville musician who lives in the apartment building next door, said he heard loud explosions begin around 1:15 a.m. Nashville fire officials said they were dispatched at about 1:22 a.m.

“We were sitting around and I just looked over and saw the black smoke coming out of the garage, and then we just started hearing cars exploding, one after another," Gilmore said. "We saw a floor crack and fall in. It’s been shooting sparks across the street.”

The library and parking structure are just blocks from Broadway and its bustling bar and music scene. The public library’s garage is frequently used late at night by people heading to downtown bars. It is used during the day by commuting workers as well, and offers easy access to the federal courthouse across the street. It's owned by the metro Nashville government and operated by the Nashville Downtown Partnership.

On a FaceTime call with The Associated Press, Gilmore showed video of the building with smoke pouring out of it and emergency vehicles surrounding it. He said at least 50 firefighters were visible on the scene.

Anthony reported from Pittsburgh.