Fire erupts on ship, causing explosion that rocks Dubai

The blaze sent up giant orange flames on a vessel at the crucial Jebel Ali Port, the busiest in the Middle East, which sits on the eastern side of the Arabian Peninsula. The combustion unleashed a shock wave through the city, shaking buildings and windows in neighborhoods as far as 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the port.

There were no immediate reports of casualties at the port, which is also the busiest port of call for American warships outside of the U.S. Early Thursday, the Dubai government issued a statement saying that emergency services had brought the blaze under control. Authorities posted footage on social media of firefighters dousing giant shipping containers. The glow of the blaze was visible in the background as civil defense crews worked to contain the fire.