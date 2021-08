Fire devours Greek island's forests; residents urged to flee

The coast guard said three patrol boats, four navy vessels, one ferry, two tourist boats and numerous fishing and private boats were on standby at Pefki to evacuate residents if necessary.

Around 350 people already boarded the ferry, the coast guard said, as the fire cut off many road-based escape routes. Another 23 people were picked up by the coast guard and a volunteer rescue group from other beaches in northern Evia and were taken to Pefki.

In dramatic scenes Sunday afternoon, fast-moving flames encroached on Pefki, burning trees on the fringes of the village and even in some yards. Panicked residents raced with water tanks and hoses,= in a seemingly futile effort to extinguish the fire.

Evacuation orders were issued for four villages in northern Evia, including Pefki, but some residents refused to leave, hoping to save their properties.

In nearby Gouves, towering flames leaped from the tops of trees, devouring the pine forest leading up to the village. Some residents remained in the picturesque mountain village, dousing homes with water from garden hoses in a last-ditch effort to save them. Others used bulldozers to raze trees and bushes, hoping to create rudimentary firebreaks.

Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said the Evia fire was burning on two fronts, one to the north and one to the south. He said the conditions there were particularly tough for the water-dropping planes and helicopters fighting the blazes, whose pilots faced “great danger" with limited visibility and air turbulence.

“We have before us one more difficult afternoon, one more difficult night,” Hardalias said. “All the forces that have been fighting a difficult battle all these days will continue operating with unabated intensity, with the same self-sacrifice.”

People in north Evia’s main harbor, Aidipsos, were urged to shut their windows, doors and chimneys to prevent burning embers from entering houses.

Overnight, the coast guard and ferries evacuated 83 people from beaches in northern Evia, after a massive operation Friday night that plucked more than 1,000 people from beaches and a seaside village as flames raged on the hills behind them.

The fire department said 575 firefighters with 35 ground teams and 89 vehicles were battling the Evia wildfire, including 112 Romanian and 100 Ukrainian firefighters. Four helicopters and three planes provided air support.

Three more major fires were also burning Sunday in Greece's southern Peloponnese region, while another fire broke out Sunday afternoon on the southern island of Crete.

The massive fire that ravaged forests, homes and businesses on the northern fringes of the Greek capital appeared to be on the wane. That fire burnt through large tracts of a national park on Mount Parnitha, the largest forested area remaining near Athens.

Rekindling of the fire north of Athens was a constant concern, Hardalias said, adding that firefighters and the military had been patrolling all night to tackle the situation. One firefighter was transferred to a hospital Sunday after passing out during a patrol, Hardalias said.

On Friday, a volunteer firefighter died after suffering head injuries from a falling electric pole north of Athens, while at least 20 people have been treated for fire-related injuries, including two firefighters hospitalized in intensive care.

The causes of the fires are under investigation. Three people were arrested Friday on suspicion of starting blazes, in two cases intentionally.

A 47-year-old Greek was arrested Saturday in an Athens suburb for lighting two fires in a grove and setting four dumpsters on fire. Police said Sunday that two more people had been arrested on suspicion of attempted arson: a 71-year-old Greek in southern Greece and a foreigner in an Athens park.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said securing aid for those affected by the fires would be “my first political priority,” and has promised that all burnt areas will be reforested.

Greek and European officials have also blamed climate change for the large number of fires in southern Europe this summer, from Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

Massive fires also have been burning across Siberia in northern Russia for weeks, forcing the evacuation Saturday of a dozen villages. In all, wildfires have burned nearly 15 million acres this year in Russia.

In the U.S., hot, dry, gusty weather has also fueled devastating wildfires in California.

____

Becatoros reported from Argostoli, Greece.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Flames approaching at Gouves village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash are blocking out the sun above Greece's second-largest island as a days-old wildfire devours pristine forests and triggers more evacuation alerts. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

People use a ferry to evacuate from Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash are blocking out the sun above Greece's second-largest island as a days-old wildfire devours pristine forests and triggers more evacuation alerts. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Smoke billowing on a mountain during a wildfire in Gouves village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash have blocked out the sun, turning the sky orange as a massive forest fire burning for five days devours pristine forests on Greece's second largest island of Evia, triggering yet more evacuation alerts as residents appealed for greater firefighting help. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

An aircraft operates over a wildfire in Gouves village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash have blocked out the sun, turning the sky orange as a massive forest fire burning for five days devours pristine forests on Greece's second largest island of Evia, triggering yet more evacuation alerts as residents appealed for greater firefighting help. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

A ferry arrives with evacuees from the burning Evia island, background, at Arkitsa port in mainland Greece, about 155 kilometers (95 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash have blocked out the sun, turning the sky orange as a massive forest fire burning for five days devours pristine forests on Greece's second largest island of Evia, triggering yet more evacuation alerts as residents appealed for greater firefighting help. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

An aircraft flies through smoke of a wildfire in Gouves village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash have blocked out the sun, turning the sky orange as a massive forest fire burning for five days devours pristine forests on Greece's second largest island of Evia, triggering yet more evacuation alerts as residents appealed for greater firefighting help. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Gouves village on the island of Evia, about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters in Greece are still battling massive wildfires that have destroyed tracts of forest and prompted emergency evacuations from a popular vacation island. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

A view of a burned swing in the backyard of a house, in Kryoneri, in northern Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Hundreds of firefighters in Greece are still battling massive wildfires that have destroyed tracts of forest and prompted emergency evacuations from a popular vacation island. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

A man sits next to a ferry which used to evacuate from Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash are blocking out the sun above Greece's second-largest island as a days-old wildfire devours pristine forests and triggers more evacuation alerts. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Fire burns trees near a beach at Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash are blocking out the sun above Greece's second-largest island as a days-old wildfire devours pristine forests and triggers more evacuation alerts. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Smoke from wildfire spreads over the statue of Poseidon, ancient Greek God of the sea, at Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash are blocking out the sun above Greece's second-largest island as a days-old wildfire devours pristine forests and triggers more evacuation alerts. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Car embark a ferry during an evacuation from Aidipsos port on Evia island, about 190 kilometers (119 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash blocked out the sun above Greece's second-largest island and turned the sky orange as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and triggered more evacuation alerts Sunday, while residents appealed for additional firefighting help. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas) Credit: Michael Varaklas Credit: Michael Varaklas

People disembark from a vessel after arriving from nearby beach to Pefki village on Evia island, about 189 kilometers (118 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Pillars of billowing smoke and ash blocked out the sun above Greece's second-largest island and turned the sky orange as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and triggered more evacuation alerts Sunday, while residents appealed for additional firefighting help. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

