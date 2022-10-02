Fire damages Mark Wahlberg's childhood home in Boston

The blaze in a nearby home at around 10 a.m., but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke said. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

One of the homes involved was 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live. Mark Wahlberg visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie "Wonderland" in 2018 and 2019. In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as "where it all started."