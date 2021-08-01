Fire crews still battling Turkish blazes as some reignite

Panic-struck tourists were evacuated Saturday from some hotels in Bodrum as a fire rolled down the hill toward the seashore.

Pakdemirli’s list showed fires began in 32 provinces from Wednesday onward. Six people have died.

While Turkish authorities are investigating whether the fires may have started as an act of “sabotage” by outlawed Kurdish militants, experts mostly point to the climate crisis, as seen by the drastic increases in temperatures along with accidents caused by people.

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa, has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean, including in Italy and Greece.

Temperatures in Turkey and nearby countries in southeast Europe are expected to climb to 42 degrees Celsius (more than 107 Fahrenheit) Monday in many cities and towns. Antalya was already registering 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's eastern Van province, floods destroyed at least six village houses after a small river overflowed ammid heavy rains. Floods in northern Turkey last month killed at least six people.

Wildfires continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, early Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

