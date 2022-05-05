Fire crews close in around massive New Mexico wildfire

“What protocols or controls were in place to make sure a controlled burn does not get out of hand? Did the U.S. Forest Service follow these protocols," the congresswoman wrote to Forest Service Chief Randy Moore.

Evacuations that have now lasted weeks have taken a physical and emotional toll on residents. Classes were canceled at area schools for the week, some businesses in the small northeastern city of Las Vegas have closed due to staff shortages and some customers of the electric cooperative that serves surrounding areas have had no power for weeks.

San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said firetrucks, a fleet of aircraft and other equipment have been brought in to the area to corral the flames and “we're ready for anything that does come.”

But it's still too soon to let people return to outlying areas that burned earlier because there are pockets of unburned brush and trees that can serve as fuel for the blaze within the fire's perimeter.

“We've come to this crossroads on a few different occasions, where we were feeling good about it and we come up to a wind event and it hasn't went as planned,” Lopez said.

Relatively calm and cool weather in recent days has helped firefighters to keep the fire in check around its shifting fronts.

Bulldozers scraped more fire lines Thursday while crews conducted controlled burning to to clear vegetation and prevent it from igniting. Aircraft also dropped more fire retardant in preparation for the heavy winds predicted this weekend.

Gusts up to 45 mph (72 kph) are expected Saturday afternoon along with above-normal temperatures and “abysmally low" humidity that make for extreme fire danger, said Todd Shoemake, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque. “Sunday and Monday are probably looking to be even worse.”

Nearly 1,300 firefighters and other personnel were assigned to fight the fire, while about 2,000 wildland firefighters are battling other blazes elsewhere in New Mexico and around the U.S.

Officials at Los Alamos National Laboratory were warily tracking another wildfire that crept within about 5 miles (8 kilometers) of facilities at the U.S. nuclear research complex.

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the drought-stricken West — moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to climate change, according to scientists and fire experts. Fire officials also point to overgrown areas where vegetation can worsen wildfire conditions.

___

Associated Press writer Susan Montoya Bryan reported from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Associated Press writers Paul Davenport in Phoenix and Morgan Lee in Santa Fe, New Mexico, contributed to this report.

Caption A firefighting airplane drops slurry on a wildfire near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert Caption A firefighting airplane drops slurry on a wildfire near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption A firefighting plane flies over a plume of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The fire has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert Caption A firefighting plane flies over a plume of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The fire has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption Smoke and dust sweep across a field near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A fire in the area has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert Caption Smoke and dust sweep across a field near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A fire in the area has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption A helitack crew is briefed at the municipal airport near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Helicopter crews fighting a massive wildfire in the area were grounded much of Wednesday because of high winds. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert Caption A helitack crew is briefed at the municipal airport near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Helicopter crews fighting a massive wildfire in the area were grounded much of Wednesday because of high winds. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption A fire warning sign is pictured in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides, Tuesday, May 3, 2030, charring more than 217 square miles over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert Caption A fire warning sign is pictured in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides, Tuesday, May 3, 2030, charring more than 217 square miles over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption Spot fires burn near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert Caption Spot fires burn near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption A firefighting plane drops water over a plume of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The fire has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert Caption A firefighting plane drops water over a plume of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The fire has torched 250 square miles (647 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption A CL-415 enhanced aerial firefighter, better known as a Super Scooper, makes numerous bombing runs to drop water on the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burning near Luna Community College southwest of Las Vegas, N.M., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore Caption A CL-415 enhanced aerial firefighter, better known as a Super Scooper, makes numerous bombing runs to drop water on the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire burning near Luna Community College southwest of Las Vegas, N.M., Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP) Credit: Eddie Moore Credit: Eddie Moore

Caption Leonard Padilla and 5-year-old Ivan Padilla watch a wildfire burning near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert Caption Leonard Padilla and 5-year-old Ivan Padilla watch a wildfire burning near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption A burned golf cart is seen in an RV park following a wildfire near Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio Caption A burned golf cart is seen in an RV park following a wildfire near Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio) Credit: Cedar Attanasio Credit: Cedar Attanasio

Caption A group of firefighters from Apple Valley, Calif., eat breakfast outside the historic Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Firefighters from all over the country have converged on the small community to battle a wildfire that has burned 250 square miles (647 square kilometers). (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert Caption A group of firefighters from Apple Valley, Calif., eat breakfast outside the historic Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Firefighters from all over the country have converged on the small community to battle a wildfire that has burned 250 square miles (647 square kilometers). (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert Credit: Thomas Peipert