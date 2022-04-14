Fire contained at California food plant, evacuations remain

Those staying home were told to shut windows and to turn off ventilation systems “until further notice,” the statement said.

Officials said some people evacuated after the fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. Officials did not say what caused the fire.

A woman who answered the phone at Taylor Farms in Salinas told a reporter seeking comment to call back later for information.

Salinas has a population of about 160,000 people and is in a key agricultural region.

A plume rises from a fire at the Taylor Farms packaged salad plant in Salina, Calif., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The massive fire at the Northern California food processing plant prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate Thursday and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes. The fire started Wednesday night and was still burning Thursday morning.

