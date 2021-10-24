Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

Canadian Coast Guard spokeswoman Michelle Imbeau says an Incident Command Post led by the Coast Guard on behalf of the federal and British Columbia's governments, as well as First Nations representatives, is coordinating a multi-agency response to the incident.

She said the Command Post is also working with the U.S. Coast Guard to monitor 40 containers that fell overboard from the Zim Kingston in choppy waters on Friday, and are currently floating about 12 nautical miles off the west coast of Vancouver Island, near Bamfield, British Columbia.

The Coast Guard said the containers, some of which contain hazardous material, pose a significant risk to mariners, and that with stormy weather in Sunday's forecast, recovering them may be a challenge.

It said a Hazmat crew from Vancouver is mobilizing and that the owner of the Zim Kingston has contracted the U.S. based Resolve Marine Group for salvage operations, including fire fighting as well as the recovery of the containers.