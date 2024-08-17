Fire breaks out at London's Somerset House

LONDON (AP) — A fire broke out Saturday at Somerset House, a large neoclassical building in central London used as an arts venue.
Smoke billowed from the building and flames could be seen coming from the roof as firefighters fought the blaze.
The London Fire Brigade said the cause was not yet known. Ten engines and about 70 firefighters were deployed.
The venue had been hosting a day of breakdancing.
