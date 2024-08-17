Fire breaks out at London's Somerset House, home to priceless works by Van Gogh, Cezanne

LONDON (AP) — A fire broke out Saturday at Somerset House, a large arts venue on the River Thames in central London.
Smoke billowed from the building and flames could be seen coming from the roof as firefighters on tall ladders showered it with water.
The cause of the fire was not yet known, the London Fire Brigade said. Fifteen engines and about 100 firefighters were deployed.
Somerset House said all staff and the public were safe and the site was closed. The venue had been scheduled to host a breakdancing event.
The neoclassical building, which is nearly 250 years old, houses the Courtauld Gallery that features works by Van Gogh, Manet and Cezanne.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
An Israeli airstrike kills 18 members of a family in Gaza as mediators...
2
Brazilian entertaining legend Silvio Santos dies at 93
3
Maurice Williams, writer and lead singer of ‘Stay,’ dead at 86
4
Russian missile sparks blaze in Ukraine as Kyiv's troops push into...
5
Liverpool's new era under Slot begins with a win at Ipswich and a...