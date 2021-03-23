Fire at assisted living home kills 1; firefighter missing

“The extent of the fire, the volume of fire, the conditions, were just too unbearable where firefighters went in it, and they just could not locate the firefighter, and they had to back out,” he said at a later news conference.

Two other firefighters were taken to hospitals. One was released, while the other was expected to stay overnight for treatment for smoke inhalation, Kear said.

Officials believe about 20 residents were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, Kear said.

Other residents were taken by bus to another facility, state Trooper Steven Nevel said.

U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones said he was horrified to learn of the fire in his hometown of Spring Valley.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of a resident of the Evergreen facility, and I am praying that the firefighter who bravely risked his life to save dozens of individuals trapped inside will be found safe and alive,” the first-term Democrat said in a statement.

About 125 firefighters from many agencies worked to get the fire under control. Investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire.

At one point, video showed the second floor collapsing as the fire burned. Kear said a whole portion of the building ultimately fell down.

In this image taken from video firefighters work at the scene of a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults early Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, N.Y. The early-morning fire at the assisted living facility in New York prompted the evacuation of residents and led to the partial collapse of the building. (WABC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

