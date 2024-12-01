Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapses on field and Serie A match against Inter is abandoned

Fiorentina players were distraught on the field and were comforted by staff members as well as Inter players. Several were openly sobbing before the teams filed off the field.

Play was down the other end when Bove dropped to the ground in the 16th minute and the Italian league match was immediately halted, before being abandoned. The score at the time of Bove's collapse was 0-0.

There has been no update so far from Fiorentina on Bove's condition but unconfirmed Italian media reports state he has regained consciousness and is managing to breathe on his own.

Bove’s father and girlfriend have arrived at the hospital, along with Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino.

Many at Fiorentina — as well as the fans — remember former captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in his hotel room in March 2018 before a match in Udine.

It is the second incident this year of a player collapsing during a Serie A match. It happened to Roma defender Evan Ndicka during his team's match at Udinese in April.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP