Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapses on field and Serie A match against Inter is abandoned

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove has collapsed on the field during his team’s Serie A match at home to Inter Milan with the game abandoned shortly afterward
Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, injured, is surrounded by players during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024 (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, injured, is surrounded by players during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024 (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 58 minutes ago
X

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the field during his team’s Serie A match at home to Inter Milan on Sunday, with the game abandoned shortly afterward.

Bove's teammates immediately called for medical help and both sets of players surrounded the 22-year-old while he was being treated before he was swiftly stretchered off to an ambulance near the pitch and taken to hospital.

Fiorentina players were distraught on the field and were comforted by staff members as well as Inter players. Several were openly sobbing before the teams filed off the field.

Play was down the other end when Bove dropped to the ground in the 16th minute and the Italian league match was immediately halted, before being abandoned. The score at the time of Bove's collapse was 0-0.

There has been no update so far from Fiorentina on Bove's condition but unconfirmed Italian media reports state he has regained consciousness and is managing to breathe on his own.

Bove’s father and girlfriend have arrived at the hospital, along with Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino.

Many at Fiorentina — as well as the fans — remember former captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in his hotel room in March 2018 before a match in Udine.

It is the second incident this year of a player collapsing during a Serie A match. It happened to Roma defender Evan Ndicka during his team's match at Udinese in April.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Emotional players comfort each other as Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, injured, is taken to hospital during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. The match was suspended and finally postponed. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An ambulance enters the field as Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, injured, is surrounded by players during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. The match was suspended and finally postponed as the injures appeared to be serious. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An ambulance enters the field as Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, injured, is surrounded by players during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. The match was suspended and finally postponed as the injures appeared to be serious. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emotional players comfort each others as Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, injured, is taken to hospital during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. The match was suspended and finally postponed. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, injured, is transported to a waiting ambulance during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. The match was suspended and finally postponed as the injures appeared to be serious. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Romanians vote in parliamentary election as turmoil in presidential...
2
UN halts aid shipments through Gaza's main crossing after looting. It...
3
Mikaela Shiffrin suffers abdominal puncture wound but no bone or...
4
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence out with a concussion after violent hit from...
5
Purdue fires coach Ryan Walters after going 5-19 in his two seasons