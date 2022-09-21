Fiona threatens to become Category 4 storm headed to Bermuda

Luis Noguera, who was helping clear a landslide in the central mountain town of Cayey, said Maria left him without power for a year.

“We paid an electrician out of our own pocket to connect us,” he recalled, adding that he doesn’t think the government will be of much help again after Fiona.

Long lines were reported at several gas stations across Puerto Rico, and some pulled off a main highway to collect water from a stream.

“We thought we had a bad experience with Maria, but this was worse,” said Gerardo Rodríguez, who lives in the southern coastal town of Salinas.

Parts of the island had received more than 25 inches (64 centimeters) of rain and more had fallen on Tuesday.

By late Tuesday, authorities said they had restored power to nearly 300,000 of the island’s 1.47 million customers, while water service was cut to more than 760,000 customers — two thirds of the total on the island.

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency traveled to Puerto Rico on Tuesday as the agency announced it was sending hundreds of additional personnel to boost local response efforts.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency on the island and deployed a couple of teams to the U.S. territory.

In the Turks and Caicos Islands, officials reported minimal damage and no deaths despite the storm’s eye passing close to Grand Turk, the small British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning.

Th government had imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas.

“Turks and Caicos had a phenomenal experience over the past 24 hours,” said Deputy Gov. Anya Williams. “It certainly came with its share of challenges.”

Late Tuesday night, Fiona was centered about 95 miles (155 kilometers) north of NORTH CAICOS ISLAND, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 30 miles (45 kilometers) from the center. It had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph) and was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph), according to the Hurricane Center, which said the storm was likely to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda on Friday.

The storm killed a man in the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe, another man in Puerto Rico who was swept away by a swollen river and two people in the Dominican Republic: one killed by a falling tree and the other by a falling electric post.

___

Associated Press videographer Alejandro Granadillo contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Fallen trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Vivian Tyson) Credit: Vivian Tyson Credit: Vivian Tyson Combined Shape Caption Fallen trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Vivian Tyson) Credit: Vivian Tyson Credit: Vivian Tyson

Combined Shape Caption Footprints are marked on the mud after Hurricane Fiona passed over the area in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas) Credit: Stephanie Rojas Credit: Stephanie Rojas Combined Shape Caption Footprints are marked on the mud after Hurricane Fiona passed over the area in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas) Credit: Stephanie Rojas Credit: Stephanie Rojas

Combined Shape Caption A man collects donated water bottles for drinking after Hurricane Fiona damaged water supplies in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas) Credit: Stephanie Rojas Credit: Stephanie Rojas Combined Shape Caption A man collects donated water bottles for drinking after Hurricane Fiona damaged water supplies in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas) Credit: Stephanie Rojas Credit: Stephanie Rojas

Combined Shape Caption Drivers drive on a dark road after the passing of Hurricane Fiona that left the parts of the island without power, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas) Credit: Stephanie Rojas Credit: Stephanie Rojas Combined Shape Caption Drivers drive on a dark road after the passing of Hurricane Fiona that left the parts of the island without power, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas) Credit: Stephanie Rojas Credit: Stephanie Rojas

Combined Shape Caption Fallen palm trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Vivian Tyson) Credit: Vivian Tyson Credit: Vivian Tyson Combined Shape Caption Fallen palm trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Vivian Tyson) Credit: Vivian Tyson Credit: Vivian Tyson

Combined Shape Caption A man collects spring water from a mountain in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Locals have been forced to collect water from springs after Hurricane Fiona affected the water supply. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) Credit: Alejandro Granadillo Credit: Alejandro Granadillo Combined Shape Caption A man collects spring water from a mountain in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Locals have been forced to collect water from springs after Hurricane Fiona affected the water supply. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) Credit: Alejandro Granadillo Credit: Alejandro Granadillo

Combined Shape Caption Shoes, video games, toys, stuffed animals and other belongings lay waterlogged at Damaris Colon´s home after Hurricane Fiona hit the island in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) Credit: Alejandro Granadillo Credit: Alejandro Granadillo Combined Shape Caption Shoes, video games, toys, stuffed animals and other belongings lay waterlogged at Damaris Colon´s home after Hurricane Fiona hit the island in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo) Credit: Alejandro Granadillo Credit: Alejandro Granadillo

Combined Shape Caption Nicasio Gil walks through the stagnant water left by the swollen Duey river after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Nicasio Gil walks through the stagnant water left by the swollen Duey river after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez

Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez

Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez

Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez

Combined Shape Caption Residents work to recover belongings from flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Residents work to recover belongings from flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez

Combined Shape Caption Locals clear mud from the street, caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Locals clear mud from the street, caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez

Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings after the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings after the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez

Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez

Combined Shape Caption Two women walk through stagnant water in their homes caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood in Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Two women walk through stagnant water in their homes caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood in Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez

Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings that were saved from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona at the Los Sotos neighborhood in Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Combined Shape Caption Neighbors work to recover their belongings that were saved from the flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona at the Los Sotos neighborhood in Higüey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) Credit: Ricardo Hernandez Credit: Ricardo Hernandez